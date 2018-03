At least two people were killed and three injured as the result of a helicopter crash off Queensland’s Whitsunday Islands, the Guardian reported.

According to the source, the helicopter fell into the sea near the Hamilton Island of the Whitsundays archipelago in Queensland.

The company that owns the helicopter, Whitsunday Air Services, confirmed the fatalities in a statement.

According to it, the crash occurred when the aircraft was preparing for landing.

An investigation is underway.