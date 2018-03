The EU hopes for settlement of the Karabakh conflict, haqqin.az reported quoting former EU Special Representative for South Caucasus, Peter Semneby.

"Let us hope for progress in the settlement of this conflict, which lasts many years, but I see that there has been practically no change. The lack of progress is the main problem. Nevertheless, the EU hopes, and Sweden, and personally I hope that the correct way of settling the conflict will be found," Semneby said.