The huge migrant influx of 2015 will not be repeated, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday during the Bundestag address, DW reported.

Angela Merkel noted the debate about migration has "divided and polarized” the country to this day.

According to her, Brussels must end illegal migration, fund assistance programs of unstable states, and deal with the causes of migration.

In 2015, the highest number of first time applicants was registered in Germany.