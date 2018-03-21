Berlin wants Facebook to give explanations over data scandal that affected 50 million users, said German government spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, Reuters reported.

“The government ... demands clarification from Facebook on the accusations. If it is really correct that the personal data of 50 million users was so easily tapped and used for political purposes, then this is not acceptable,” she said.

As reported earlier, the personal information belonging to 50 million Facebook users was stolen and allegedly used for presidential election campaign of current US President Donald Trump. The Washington prosecutor's office announced the beginning of the investigation, suspecting the founding directors of Global Science Research, Joseph Chancellor and Aleksandr Kogan.