The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday elected President of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia. The sole candidate was CC member, ex-Minister of Justice Hrayr Tovmasyan.

The position of CC President was vacant ever since Gagik Harutyunyan was elected member and, subsequently, Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council.

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Vladimir Putin on his election victory. Trump told reporters he believed he and Putin would meet “in the not too distant future” to discuss the arms race between the two countries, as well as the situation in Ukraine, Syria, and North Korea.

Istanbul authorities have banned the screening of Armenian-Iranian film "Yeva" at the International Filmmor Women’s Film Festival, on the grounds of the state of emergency and security issues in Turkey.

Festival representative Melek Özman told Bianet website of Turkey that the Azerbaijani consulate in Istanbul first wrote an official letter to the French Institute where the festival is taking place, and asked to cancel the screening of this film.

A delegation from the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), led by President Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday arrived in Lebanon on a working visit.

Sahakyan on Wednesday met with Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and a group of the Catholicosate supreme clergymen, in Antelias. Motherland-Diaspora, church-society interrelations, Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy as well as regional processes were on the discussion agenda.

A three-way summit with North Korea and the United States is possible, said South Korean President, Moon Jae-in on Wednesday.

“A North Korea-U.S. summit would be a historic event in itself following an inter-Korean summit.Depending on the location, it could be even more dramatic. And depending on progress, it may lead to a three-way summit between the South, North and the United States,” said the President adding that summits aim to complete the nuclear and peace issues on the Korean peninsula.

The burning car was reported inside the tunnel Wednesday on Sevan-Dilijan highway in Armenia, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

According to the source, the fire was extinguished, while the vehicle was burned completely. No one was injured as the result of the accident.

US President Donald Trump commented on US withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear deal during the meeting with Saudi Arabian crown prince on Tuesday.

“Well, we’re going to see what happens. The Iran deal is coming up. It’s probably another month or so, and you’re going to see what I do. A lot of bad things are happening in Iran,” said Trump.

Armenian chess leader Levon Aronian once again drew with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) during the ninth round of the Candidates Tournament 2018, which kicked off in Berlin.

Aronian has 3.5 points so far, and he rounds up the bottom of the current standings, together with GM Wesley So (USA).

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Thursday will receive the award for Armenia’s 2017 Footballer of the Year, informed the Football Federation of Armenia website.

The respective ceremony in capital city Yerevan is scheduled to start at 11am.