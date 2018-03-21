The 26th group of US Peace Corps volunteers arrived in Armenia on Wednesday evening. At least 42 volunteers, who are citizens of the US, were welcomed at Zvartnots airport. The volunteers who arrived in Armenia went through a rigorous selection process.

Currently 72 volunteers live and work in Armenia, and 42 newcomers will join them.

Before arriving in Armenia, they maneged to learn the Armenian alphabet and some elementary words and phrases for communication.

During the upcoming three months the volunteers will live with Armenian families in Ararat province and will participate in a three-month course during which they will study the Armenian language and culture. After successful completion of the course, the volunteers will travel to different parts of Armenia where they will live for two years, teaching English at local schools and working in non-governmental organizations.