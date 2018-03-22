A murder occurred Wednesday in the Armavir Province of Armenia.

At around 9:50pm, police received a call from the Armavir town hospital that they had admitted a person with multiple stab wounds.

According to shamshyan.com, the police and investigators found out that this person, who died after midnight and without regaining consciousness, was Narek Poghosyan, 22, a resident of Aygavan village in the Armavir Province and, according to the information, there were seven traces of injury on his body.

A criminal case is filed on charge of murder.

Police and investigators found out that the homicide took place in neighboring Armavir village of the aforesaid province.

Subsequently, Armavir village resident Vaghinak M., 19, turned himself in to the police and confessed to having committed this murder.

He is detained.