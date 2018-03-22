STEPANAKERT. - Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan on Wednesday attended the official unveiling of the Independence Monument, within the framework of the conference devoted to the centennial of the Republic of Armenia’s independence, in Antelias, Lebanon.
The event brought together Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, as well as representatives from Armenia, the Armenian diaspora, and the NKR, informed the Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.