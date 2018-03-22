YEREVAN. – Ardshinbank has been named the Best Bank in Armenia 2018 by Global Finance magazine.

The criteria for respective selection included the Bank’s growth in assets, profitability, new business development, and innovation in products.

“This award is, above all, a recognition of Ardshinbank’s leading positions in the Armenian banking sector and its steady development,” commented Mher Grigoryan, Chief Executive Officer of Ardshinbank. “This is another incentive for us to continuously exceed our customers’ expectations.”

In 2017, Ardshinbank was named Armenia’s Safest Bank by Global Finance.