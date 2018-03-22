YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia has approved the agreement signed with Israel, and with respect to the relief for double taxation of income and property and the prevention of tax evasion, and submitted it for the parliament’s ratification.

The Minister of Finance, Vardan Aramyan, presented this document at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.

He noted that on March 13, the Constitutional Court gave its positive conclusion regarding this agreement, and therefore, after receiving government approval, it will be submitted to the National Assembly for ratification.

“At this time we [Armenia] have such an agreement with 46 countries,” informed the minister. “We have virtually completed [respective] procedures with three more countries: Kyrgyzstan, the Seychelles, and Uzbekistan.

“By the end of the year, in all likelihood, [corresponding] negotiations will conclude with four more countries, and [the agreement] will be prepared for signing.”