YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Thursday received Italian Ambassador Giovanni Ricciulli, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia.
First, the President thanked the ambassador for his efforts and contribution—during his tenure in Armenia—to the development and strengthening of Armenian-Italian relations.
Also, he underscored the positive dynamics that were recorded in recent years in trade and economic relations between the two countries.
Furthermore, Sargsyan wished the diplomat success, noted that Armenia is interested in deepening its relations with Italy, and expressed the hope that the new Italian ambassador to Armenia will continue to develop bilateral ties with the same diligence.
Ambassador Ricciulli, for his part, said he is happy that he carried out his last mission as ambassador in Armenia, the young country of a people with ancient history and culture, and assured that he definitely will return to Armenia in the future.
At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors exchanged views on the avenues and potential for the further development Armenia-Italy cooperation.