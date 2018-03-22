The government of Armenia has approved the bill on ratification of a comprehensive and expanded partnership agreement between the country as well as the European Union (EU), European Atomic Energy Community, and their member countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan introduced this draft law at Thursday’s Cabinet session, and he noted that this agreement raises Armenia-EU relations to a new level of partnership.

"We [Armenia] have received a notification from the EU that separate provisions of the agreement may enter into force for temporary application,” Kocharyan said.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is accused for accepting illegal campaign funding from the Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the Guardian reported.

According to the source, Nicolas Sarkozy faced charges after two days of questioning into whether his 2007 election campaign received £42 million in illegal funding from the Libyan regime of Muammar Gaddafi.

The University of Belgrano and the National University of the West, both from Argentina, suspended two denialist conferences entitled "1915, the longest year of the Ottoman Empire" that were to be carried out in conjunction with the University of Ankara.

After the announcement of the conferences, all the youth institutions of the Armenian community of Argentina issued a statement in which they said that it was "inadmissible that an event of these characteristics be allowed in academic fields or any space, especially in a country like Argentina, a pioneer in the field of human rights and one of the first countries that recognized the Armenian Genocide."

A tragic incident happened Thursday in the Lori Province of Armenia. The Alaverdi town hospital informed the police that the emergency medical staff on duty went on a call to Haghpat village, where they found the dead body of a man hanged in the animal barn of a house.

According to the source, Avetis Arsenyan, 54, was the brother of the manager of the Alaverdi branch of VTB bank.

Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan said on Wednesday that he is ready to to submit his candidacy for the position of the first deputy prime minister.

Answering the question of Yelk bloc member Edmon Marukyan, Karapetyan noted: "You asked me if I am ready or not, and I said yes. But there are no discussions on this subject yet."

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Thursday received the award for Armenia’s 2017 Footballer of the Year.

The award ceremony was held at the capital city Yerevan football academy, where the national squad are holding a training camp these days, informed the NEWS.am Sport reporter.

The exchange rate for one euro went up nearly by 2 drams in one day. The exchange rate comprised AMD 592.15, up by 2.39 drams as compared to Wednesday. The American dollar’s exchange rate against the Armenian dram comprised AMD 480.06/$1.