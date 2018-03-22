The British Council in Russia has announced that it cancels all scheduled events and programs and ends its activity in Russia amid tensions between Russia and the UK over the Salisbury nerve agent attack, TASS reported.
"The British Council in Russia has been instructed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation to cease activity in Russia. Accordingly we have cancelled all scheduled events and programmes. We deeply regret this and are grateful for your understanding," it said in a statement on Thursday.
The British Council is the UK’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities.
The British Council’s head will not leave Russia and can execute the duties of a culture advisor at the UK’s embassy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Saturday.