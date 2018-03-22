Qatar said on Thursday it had placed 28 people and entities on a terrorism list, including several Qatari nationals already blacklisted by rival Arab states who accuse Doha of supporting militants, Reuters reported.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed travel, diplomatic and trade sanctions on Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of financing terrorism, meddling in the affairs of Arab states and cosying up to their arch-rival Iran.

Doha has called the charges “baseless allegations” and accuses the countries of seeking to curtail its sovereignty.