US President Donald Trump said that he wants to testify before Robert Mueller as part of his Special Counsel investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, RT reported.
"Yes. I would like to," Trump said on Thursday when asked about an interview with Mueller during an event on trade.
The president's pronouncement comes after the sudden resignation of John Dowd, his top lawyer who was leading Trump’s handling of the Mueller probe. Dowd had opposed Trump’s desire to be interviewed by Mueller.
Trump has been increasingly vocal about his dislike for the Mueller investigation in recent weeks, tweeting that the enquiry is based on “fraudulent activities.”