In a telephonic conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed “the importance of strong relations between the United States and Turkey, as NATO Allies and strategic partners.”
According to the respective White House statement, the interlocutors also discussed regional developments.
“The two leaders committed to continue efforts to intensify cooperation on shared strategic challenges and to address the concerns of both countries that affect the bilateral relations,” the statement also reads.