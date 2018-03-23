YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister of Armenia, chairman of the Ministerial Conference of the International Organization of La Francophonie Edward Nalbandian, on Thursday participated—in Paris—in the high-level meeting for preparations for La Francophonie economic forum, which is slated for October 10 within the framework of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie, and which Armenia will host.
Presenting Armenia’s initiative to hold this forum, Nalbandian noted that its main objective will be to set up a permanent network of francophone entrepreneurs and aimed at the economic development of La Francophonie countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The FM added that the heads of regional and international economic organizations as well as a limited number of renowned businessmen from the francophone world will be invited to this forum.
Also, he informed that this economic forum is planned to be held in Tsakhkadzor town, and said its participating entrepreneurs will be invited also to La Francophonie summit’s opening ceremony on October 11.
The participants of this meeting, for their part, approved Armenia’s initiative to convene a francophone economic forum, and expressed readiness to assist in the holding of this event as well as in creating a network of francophone entrepreneurs.