Chinese Ministry of Commerce published on Friday a list of 128 goods imported from the US, on which duties can be introduced, Reuters reported.
According to the source, China may impose duties on steel pipes, dried fruit and wine worth $977 million and a 25 percent tariff on $1.99 billion of pork and recycled aluminum.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Thursday that would impose tariffs on Chinese imports for “unfair trade practices.”
Within 15 days,U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is expected to provide a list of Chinese products that may be hit with tariffs.