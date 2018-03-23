Armenia’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Charles Aznavour, underscores the placing of investigative mechanisms on the line of contact between Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan, and he expressed the hope that Azerbaijan will not hinder these mechanisms, which the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have called for.

The world-renowned French Armenian singer told about the aforesaid in an interview with UN Special magazine of the United Nations Office at Geneva, Switzerland.

Also, Aznavour highlighted the need to fully respect the trilateral (Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Armenia) cease-fire agreements signed in 1994 and consolidated in 1995.

The interview is devoted to the 25th anniversary of Armenia becoming a UN member, as well as to the grand concert that was organized by the embassy of Armenia in Switzerland on November 24, 2017, and in connection with the 25th anniversary of Armenia-Switzerland diplomatic relations.

Ambassador Aznavour reflected also on the importance of Armenia’s membership to UN and the country’s respective commitment to take part in the international community’s efforts to build a peaceful future.

Furthermore, Armenia’s ambassador to Switzerland spoke about Armenia’s active engagement in the activities being carried out by the UN and its agencies. In particular, he reflected on the resolution on genocide prevention, which Armenia initiated in 2015 at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), and which condemns genocide as the most terrible crime committed against humanity.

In addition, Charles Aznavour touched upon the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie, which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in October, and which, as per Aznavour, will be the “largest event” in the “history of independent Armenia.”