A man, who had taken hostages at the supermarket in Trebes, demanded to release Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving suspect of the 2015 Paris attacks, BFM TV reported.

According to Reuters, the attacker was now alone in the supermarket with a police officer while all other hostages has been freed.

Salah Abdeslam is currently being held in a high security prison in the Paris suburb of Fleury-Mérogis.