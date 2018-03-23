The head of the Cannes film festival said Friday (March 23) he was banning selfies on the red carpet, claiming they caused "unwanted disorder" before premieres, ST reported.

Thierry Fremaux tried once before to ban the "ridiculous and grotesque" practice at the world's most prestigious film festival in 2015, before backing down.

"Selfies will be banned for spectators on the red carpet," Fremaux told the Film Francais magazine. But it was unclear whether the ban will also apply to the cast and crew of the films being shown.

"The triviality and slowdown caused by the unwanted disorder created by the practice of selfies harms the quality of the climb up the steps, and so the entire festival," he added.