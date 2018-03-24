According to a government press release, former vice president Martín Vizcarra has assumed the office of President of Peru, reported RBC news agency of Russia.
“During the official ceremony, newly elected President Martín Vizcarra read his message to the people,” the statement also reads.
He promised to fight corruption “at any cost,” two days after his predecessor Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was toppled by a graft scandal and constant clashes with the opposition-run Congress, reported Reuters.
Also, Vizcarra said he will form a completely new cabinet and make Peruvian economy more competitive.