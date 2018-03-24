YEREVAN. – In Nakhijevan, we control a territory the size of Yerevan, including the international airport.
Mihran Hakobyan, a member of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia Faction at the National Assembly, told the aforesaid to Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times) newspaper.
“Two days ago, he had declared about the Armenian side’s controlling 20 thousand hectares of land in Nakhijevan [exclave of Azerbaijan].
“In a conversation with us, Hakobyan noted that there has been a major change in the defense balance in Nakhijevan, whereas, for example, the Lele Tepe hill’s [in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)] capture by the adversary [Azerbaijan] has no significance at all.
‘“After the [military] operations in 2014, the Nakhijevan international airport and the city appeared in the fire accessibility zone of our position holders. (…). [As for] the 800 hectares [of lost Karabakh land] which is exploited, then it should be said that we control 15, 20 times more territory in Nakhijevan,’” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.