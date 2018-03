North Korea has accepted the South’s proposal for holding high-level talks on March 29, to decide on the location and date of the inter-Korean summit in April.

Yonhap News Agency of South Korea reported the aforesaid citing the Ministry of Unification of South Korea, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

Seoul on Thursday informed Pyongyang about its proposal.

The talks will take place at the demilitarized zone between the borders of the two countries.