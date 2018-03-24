YEREVAN. – By presidential decrees, a group of individuals have been awarded with high state awards and honorary titles, in recognition of their contribution to and effective activities in various domains.
At the ceremony held Saturday at the Office of the President, President Serzh Sargsyan handed high state awards to these persons, thanked them for their respective work and devotion, and wished new successes.
After the award ceremony, the President met—at a tea table—with the journalists and news service directors that actively covered the President’s activities over the past decade—and some of whom had received state awards on the same day.