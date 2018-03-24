Possible new western sanctions against Russia will not hinder integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Mir 24 TV channel, TASS reported.

"Obviously, sanctions against Russia imposed by other countries do have a certain negative effect on the integration process, but they cannot have a determining negative effect," he said.

"In this case, we evidence a very positive dynamics of integration processes, mainly in the EAEU. Integration processes are expanding, and you know that it is a constant for President Putin in his foreign policy. He is thoroughly convinced that it is necessary to assume further efforts to develop integration processes in the space of the former Soviet Union," Peskov explained.