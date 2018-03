US President Trump on Saturday tweeted support for France and the country's president, Emmanuel Macron, after a terrorist attack in Trèbes on Friday in which four people were killed and others injured.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the horrible attack in France yesterday, and we grieve the nation’s loss. We also condemn the violent actions of the attacker and anyone who would provide him support," the president tweeted Saturday. "We are with you @EmmanuelMacron!"