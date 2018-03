YEREVAN. – The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party, the junior partner of Armenia’s ruling coalition, has convened its 21st supreme assembly, in Aghveran.

At the end of the congregation, the new makeup of the party Supreme Body was elected, the ARF Public Relations Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, Arsen Hambardzumyan was elected representative of the ARF Supreme Body.