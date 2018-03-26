Svetlana Petrenko, the official representative of the Investigative Committee, informed that according to latest information, 48 people have died in the fire that occurred Sunday at a shopping mall in Kemerovo town, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

She added that four people were detained and questioned within the framework of the criminal case into this fire.

The funeral costs for all the victims of this fire will be covered by the provincial government budget.

In accordance with the number of casualties, this fire is one of the four largest ones that occurred in Russia over the past 100 years.

As reported earlier, the fire had broken out on the last—fourth—floor of the shopping mall.

Its surface area was 1,500 square meters.