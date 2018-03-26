YEREVAN. – A delegation from the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, led by NA Chairman Ara Babloyan, is taking part in the 138th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in Geneva, Switzerland, from March 24 to 28.
Within the framework of this event, Babloyan met with IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. The meeting took place on Chungong’s initiative. The procedure of IPU activities, the avenues for increasing its efficiency, and the reforms being proposed by the amendments to the IPU statutes were discussed. Separately, Ara Babloyan proposed the Secretary General to discuss the chances of holding IPU events in Armenia, too.
In addition, the Armenian MPs took part in the activities of various IPU committees.