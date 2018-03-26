YEREVAN. – Whether or not there are Armenians among the casualties in Sunday’s fire that occurred at a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia, is being ascertained.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, on Monday told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to the latest information, 53 people were killed in the fire.

It is one of the four largest fires that occurred in Russia over the past 100 years.

The fire had broken out on the last—fourth—floor of the shopping mall.

Its surface area was 1,500 square meters.