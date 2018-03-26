Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday over corruption cases with the country’s largest telecommunication company Bezeq, Reuters reported.
According to the source, investigators are looking for proof that officials have promoted Bezeq interests in return for favorable coverage on popular news website, Walla.
Netanyahu’s wife and son would reportedly be questioned separately.
Shlomo Filber, the former director general of the Communications Ministry and Nir Hefetz, a former spokesman of Netanyahu agreed to be state’s witness in the case.
It was the second time the prime minister had been questioned in the investigation. The police are expected to submit the text messages and records, handed over by Hefetz, the source said.