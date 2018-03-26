Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov on Monday expressed condolences to President Vladimir Putin, on the fire that occurred at a shopping mall in Russia, and which—according to latest information—has claimed over 60 lives.

“I express sincere and deep condolences on behalf of the CSTO Secretariat and the Joint Staff, in connection with numerous human casualties at the shopping mall in Kemerovo,” reads the respective statement.

Khachaturov extended his condolences also to the relatives and friends of the dead, informed the CSTO official website.

