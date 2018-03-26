Former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter turned off the GPS tracking on their mobile telephones for four hours on the day they were poisoned, The Times reported.
“The move could have allowed Sergei Skripal, 66, a former Russian military intelligence officer, and his daughter, Yulia, 33, to keep a clandestine meeting,” the source said.
Scotland Yard official representative refused to discuss any detail with reporters on Sunday.
According to the information which has been available to the public, at 9:19 a.m. on March 4 , Sergei Skripal and his daughter visited the graves of Skripal’s wife and son in Salisbury.
At 13:30, they parked a car and went to the pub, after which they dined at a restaurant.