YEREVAN. – The new Ambassador of Italy to Armenia, Vincenzo Del Monaco, on Monday presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

Congratulating and wishing success to Del Monaco, Nalbandian expressed the hope that the new ambassador will give new impetus to Armenian-Italian relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ambassador Del Monaco, for his part, assured that he will spare no effort to further deepen close bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Subsequently, they discussed the avenues for further development and strengthening of collaboration, recorded that Armenian-Italian trade and economic relations have developed considerably in recent years, and stressed that the respective existing potential can be used to a fuller extent.

Also, the interlocutors underscored the past year’s signing of the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Separately, Edward Nalbandian presented the ongoing joint efforts by Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries (Russia, US, and France) toward achieving a pacific resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.