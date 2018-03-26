YEREVAN. – Various matters, including quite painful ones for the two sides, were discussed during the Russian and Armenian parliamentarians’ joint meeting in Yerevan.

Konstantin Zatulin, First Vice-Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, on Monday said the abovementioned during a press conference at the National Assembly of Armenia.

In his words, in particular, they conferred on the avenues for a settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, and the Russian arms sales to Azerbaijan.

“We truly express concern in connection with the attempts to violated the status quo established in the Karabakh conflict zone, to make any negotiation process meet an impasse, to intimidate, the threats of using force, etc.” the Russian MP assured. Also, Zatulin noted that this conflict has no other solution but a peaceful one.

At the same time, however, Kremlin is hopeful that Azerbaijan will not use force to resolve this conflict. The lawmaker stressed that Russia looks toward a solely pacific settlement to the Karabakh conflict, which is of international importance.

“The Russian Federation intends to fulfill its allied commitments it has assumed before Armenia, in the defense and security domains,” Konstantin Zatulin concluded. “Russia will perceive any threat to Armenia as a threat to itself.”