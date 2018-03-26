YEREVAN. – After the April 2016 incidents which one of the parties provoked in Karabakh, the Armenian society had considerable dissatisfaction with Russia for supplying weapons to Azerbaijan.

Konstantin Zatulin, First Vice-Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, on Monday stated the above-said during a press conference at the National Assembly of Armenia.

At the same time, however, he expressed regret that Azerbaijan had found no other means of using this weapon other than its utilization at the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone, thereby violating the ceasefire that existed since 1994.

“Russia has drawn conclusions in connection with the upsetting of the balance in the region,” Zatulin added, “and provided the most up-to-date defense means to Armenia.”

Also, the Russian lawmaker noted that he and the overwhelming majority of the members of the Russian parliament favor traditional ties between Armenia and Russia.

And when asked how is it that Russia continues to supply weapons to Azerbaijan despite considering the fact that the Kremlin has already drawn some conclusions from what had occurred in April 2016, Konstantin Zatulin responded that although the weapon supply was carried out even after the incidents in April 2016, this was carried out on the basis of the contracts and agreements which Russia and Azerbaijan had signed earlier.

“It’s about simple types of weaponry,” noted the Russian MP, “ and not [about] the modern types of weapons which, by the way, were supplied to Armenia—moreover, under completely different terms.”