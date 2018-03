David Sardaryan, 49, who was injured in Yerevan-Moscow passenger bus crash in Russia died in hospital.

As reported earlier, a passenger bus heading from Yerevan to Moscow and a truck collided on March 20 at around 8:40am Moscow time, on an interstate highway in Russia.

Bus drivers Tigran Babakhanyan and Arkady Tadevosyan and passengers A.D Sukiasyan and N. Sionin were killed in a crash.

Melik Hayrapetyan, Yeghishe Hambardzumyan, Armen Muradyan, Varya Ohanyan, David Vermishyan and Vazgen Gevorgyan were hospitalized.