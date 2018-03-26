France, Germany and Poland are expelling Russian diplomats over Sergei Skripal case, Reuters reported.
Each country is expelling four diplomats each.
Earlier the United States said they will expel 60 Russian diplomats within a week. The United States also decided to close the Russian consulate in Seattle.
On March 4, 66-year-old Sergei Skripal and his daughter, 33-year-old Yulia, who was visiting from Moscow, were poisoned with a nerve agent in UK. They were found unconscious in Salisbury town. They remain in a critical condition at hospital.
London claims that Russia is involved in the poisoning, whereas Moscow denies this allegation.