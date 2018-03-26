YEREVAN. – No agreement has been reached between Russia and Turkey over Karabakh issue so far, said the first deputy chairman of Russian parliament's CIS Committee Konstantin Zatulin.

According to him, Russia is not consulting either with Turkey, or anybody else in term of the further development of its relations with Armenia.

“I guess there is no reason for it. We were supporters of the Armenian-Turkish protocols and fully supported the lifting of blockade of Armenia by both sides,” Zatulin told reporters in the Armenian parliament.

According to Russian MP, Ankara understands perfectly that the Kremlin will fulfill its obligations to Yerevan in case Turkey suddenly tries to conduct a policy of aggression towards Armenia, as happened in case of Syrian Afrin.

Russia is trying to cooperate with Turkey and Iran over Syrian conflict settlement, however, there are doing their best to disrupt the agreements, he said, adding that Washington is the party that is interested in this.