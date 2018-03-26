YEREVAN. – Neither Armenian nationals, nor ethnic Armenians were among those injured in Kemerovo shopping mall fire, spokesperson for the Armenian foreign ministry Tigran Balayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am quoting preliminary reports.

As reported earlier, a fire broke out Sunday at a shopping mall in Kemerovo. According to the latest information, 64 people were killed.

It is one of the four largest fires that have occurred in Russia over the past 100 years.

The fire had broken out on the last—fourth—floor of the shopping mall where children entertainment center was located. Its surface area was 1,500 square meters.