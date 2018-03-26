Pyongyang urged Washington to adopt serious attitude for positively contributing to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula, Reuters reported.
Ri Jong Hyok, director of North Korea’s National Reunification Institute and deputy head of its Supreme People’s Assembly said that Pyongyang was striving to build a “just and peaceful new world, free from aggression and war.”
“Now is the high time to put an end to the U.S. anachronistic anti-DPRK hostile policy and its futile moves of sanctions and pressure,” Ri said.