Artsakh army serviceman Armen Harutyunyan died on March 24 at the protection area of a military unit.

The soldier lost his life as a result of a tree falling due to strong winds, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed.

Harutyunyan was from Yerevan and was drafted into the army in January.

Death toll in the Russian shopping mall fire has risen to 64, the ministry of emergency situations said. The fire broke out in a four-storey shopping mall in the city of Kemerovo on Sunday.

The Armenian embassy in Moscow said there are Armenians among the victims of the fire. The Armenian foreign ministry said the additional information will be provided.

A monument to the Armenian Genocide victims will be installed in Geneva’s Tremblay park in April.

The works to install the monument are already underway. The author of the monument is French sculptor of Armenian origin Melik Ohanian reported.

Fire that had broken out at the slopes of Dilijan town in the Tavush Province destroyed around 12 hectares of grass.

The fire trucks could not approach the fire due to its difficult terrain, and therefore firefighting was carried out solely by manpower.

Arkia Israeli Airlines has been issued a license by the Armenian civil aviation department to conduct regular flights between Tel Aviv and Yerevan.

The flights will launch on May 16, and be carried out on Wednesdays.

The United States will expel 60 Russian diplomats over the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain.

Washington also orders Russia’s consulate in Seattle to close as it may be dangerous because of its proximity to a U.S. Navy base. The expelled diplomats will have seven days to leave the U.S.