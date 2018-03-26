UK Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the US and a number of European countries, Reuters reported.
“We welcome today’s actions by our allies, which clearly demonstrate that we all stand shoulder to shoulder in sending the strongest signal to Russia that it cannot continue to flout international law,” a statement from May’s office said,” Theresa May said in a statement.
UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson twitted that “today’s extraordinary international response by our allies stands in history as the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers ever & will help defend our shared security, Russia cannot break international rules with impunity.”