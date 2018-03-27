A new poll among the US State of Nevada’s third congressional district Republican primary voters shows that former Senate candidate Danny Tarkanian has taken a commanding lead upon switching to the congressional race.
According to this survey, 37 percent of the respondents are ready to support this American Armenian candidate.
The survey of 400 respondents was conducted from March 10 to March 11, reported Breitbart News Network.
Tarkanian became better known with President Donald Trump’s endorsement.
He was running against Sen. Dean Heller for the GOP nomination for US Senate until Trump asked him to switch to the House race so as to give the party a better chance in the general election in both the Senate and House races.
Danny Tarkanian is a businessman and the son of prominent basketball coach, the late Jerry Tarkanian, and has always been an active defender of the interests of American Armenians.