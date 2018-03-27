Rally staged in Russia’s Kemerovo, demonstrators demand meeting with President Putin

Christina Aguilera on the cover of Papermagazine‘s new issue

55 babies were born in Yerevan on March 26

Newspaper: Russia to no longer sell weapons to Azerbaijan?

Iceland suspends high-level bilateral contacts with Russia

Armenia vs. Lithuania - Bookmaker’s view

Donald Tusk: EU and Turkey did not reach specific compromise

Danny Tarkanian to run for US Congress, instead of Senate

EU worried over Erdogan’s adherence to rule of law at home and his actions in Syria

Trump 'prepared to potentially withdraw' from Iran deal

Netherlands achieve convincing win over Portugal

China urges WTO members to unite for counteracting against US

New drug can slow down the course of multiple sclerosis

White House: Russia's 'brazen' attack prevents better ties with US

Leon Harth wins by KO

North Korea leader is in China: Bloomberg

China's government ‘bans tattoos on footballers’

EU foreign ministers can take possible further measures against Russia by June

Borussia extend sporting director Michael Zorc's contract

Messi to participate in match against Spanish national team

Ambassador: Expansion of cooperation with Armenia is important for Georgia

Candidates Tournament: Levon Aronian loses to Fabiano Caruana

Kremlin: Measures over expulsion of Russian diplomats will follow

Atletico and Barcelona reach agreement over Griezmann

Erdogan: Turkey’s EU membership remains strategic goal

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan ‘forgot’ about destruction of ancient Armenian cemetery

Per Mertesacker teaches Arsenal players how to pronounce Henrikh Mkhitaryan's name

Pyongyang urges US to abandon policy of sanctions and pressure

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 26.03.2018

US expels 60 Russians over Skripal case

Russian Ambassador slams US decision to expel Russian diplomats

Ukraine to expel 13 Russian diplomats over Skripal case

Theresa May: Russian diplomat explosion is strong signal to Moscow

Russia to expel at least 60 US diplomats

Nalbandian and Ambassador of Ireland discuss Armenia-EU agreement

Cavani's goal beats Wales in China Cup final

Tusk: Additional measures against Russia not excluded

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Preliminary reports: No Armenians among injured in Russian shopping mall fire

Zatulin: Russia drew relevant conclusions after April 2016 incidents in Karabakh conflict

Russian MP: Moscow not holding talks with Ankara over Karabakh issue

France and Germany expel Russian diplomats

US expels 60 Russian diplomats

Bitcoin rate falls below $9,000

Israeli police question Netanyahu

Yerevan-Moscow bus passenger dies after road accident

Umtiti considering leaving Barca over wage disagreement

Russia MP: Moscow intends to fulfill its military commitments to Armenia

World's first David Bowie statue is unveiled

Times: Skripal turned off phone GPS on day of attack

CSTO chief Khachaturov extends condolences on Russia shopping mall tragedy

Nalbandian, new Italy ambassador underscore past year’s signing of Armenia-EU agreement

Armenia and Artsakh foreign ministries hold regular consultations

Death toll in Russia shopping mall fire reaches 64

Arsène Wenger: I will be applauded when I stop one day

Monument to Armenian Genocide victims will be installed in Geneva

Martin Skrtel knocked unconscious during match

Israel airline to start regular flights to Yerevan

125 babies were born in Yerevan on March 23-25

Egyptian parliament: Turkey’s actions in Syria and Iraq resembles massacre of Armenian people

Armenia parliament speaker in Geneva, attends Inter-Parliamentary Union assembly

Long-term antibiotics increase women's risk of death from ALL causes by 27%, study finds

MFA: There are Armenians among Russia shopping mall fire victims

The Voice Canada: Armenian contestant amazes Lara Fabian with her performance, advances to next round

MFA finding out whether Armenians are among Russia shopping mall fire casualties

Goalkeeper in Italy gets red card for urinating on the pitch

Karabakh army soldier dies as result of tree falling due to strong winds

Where to go in Yerevan this week? (PHOTOS)

Armenia President condoles with Russia’s Putin

Russia shopping mall fire death toll rises to 53 (PHOTOS)

New class of antibiotic kills superbugs, lessens severity of infection

Egypt presidential elections kick off Monday

Sergio Ramos welcomes third son

Russia shopping mall fire death toll rises to 48

Armenia ruling coalition partner elects new Supreme Body

37 dead in Russia shopping mall fire (PHOTOS)

Yura Movsisyan joins Sweden football club

High-energy breakfast promotes weight loss

2 Armenians suspected of illegally selling prescription drugs in Glendale

Peru ex-president barred from leaving country

China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests

Trump expresses solidarity with France after extremist attack

Media: John Bolton tied to Cambridge Analytica

Russian man sentenced to 18 months for firearms export bid

Bloomberg: Trump plans to expel dozens of Russian diplomats

Russian parliamentarians visit Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Manchester United preparing £40m bid for Douglas Costa,

Armenia vs Estonia 0-0

Jimmy Carter offers to help Trump with North Korea

Kremlin spokesman: Western sanctions will not hinder EAEU integration processes

Not only antibiotics but many other common drugs reduce gut bacteria

Kylie Jenner shows off new pricey sports cars

Armenia President hands awards (PHOTOS)

Mexico vs Iceland 3-0

Armenian football team’s starting lineup for match with Estonia announced

March against incumbent Armenia President’s likelihood of becoming next PM is held in Yerevan

Justin Bieber's Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon car crash in LA

Strong winds wreak havoc in Vanadzor (PHOTOS)

Armenia Armed Forces’ chief: We are always obligated to have strong army

Doctors have restored the sight of two people in a monumental world first