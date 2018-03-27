Icelandic authorities will not attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup which Russia will host in the summer, reported RBC news agency of Russia.
Also, Iceland suspended high-level bilateral contacts with Russia.
The Icelandic government has made this decision as a sign of solidarity with the United Kingdom and its allies in connection with the Skripal poisoning case.
Earlier, the United States, Canada, and several European Union countries announced that they will be expelling Russian diplomats.
On March 4, 66-year-old Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, 33-year-old Yulia, who was visiting from Moscow, were poisoned with a nerve agent in Great Britain. They were found unconscious in Salisbury town, and they remain in a critical condition at hospital.
London claims that Russia is involved in the poisoning, whereas Moscow denies this allegation.