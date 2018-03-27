European Union (EU) leaders said talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday offered no answers to a long list of concerns including over Turkey’s intervention in Syria and the jailing of journalists at home, reported Reuters.
“If you are asking me if we achieved some solutions or compromises - my answer is: no,” European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters after the aforesaid talks held in Varna, Bulgaria. “Our position is clear - only progress on these issues will allow us to improve EU-Turkey relations, including the accession process [of Turkey joining the EU].”