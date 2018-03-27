YEREVAN. – Russia should review all existing documents on arms supply, so that they do not pose a danger, said Viktor Vodolatsky, Vice-Chairman of the Russian Federation (RF) State Duma Committee for Defense and Security Issues, speaking to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper of Armenia.

“Subsequently, we [Russia] will no longer sign contracts that can cause harm—and why not, to Russia, too,” he added. “But now, those [Russian] weapons are supplied [to Azerbaijan] simply based on previous documents.”

“He added that the treaties between the RF and Azerbaijan on arms’ supply were long-term and were signed before the events of April 2016 [the four-day military actions on the Karabakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, and which Azerbaijan had unleashed]. ‘That’s why we continue to carry out our arrangements based on the contracts already signed before those incidents.’

“Noteworthy is the fact that in Armenia, Vodolatsky and the other [Russian] parliamentarians claim that they will not sell weapons to Azerbaijan [anymore], whereas the RF executive [branch of power] representatives, led by the deputy prime ministers, have repeatedly stated that this is just their business [activity],” wrote Zhoghovurd.