YEREVAN. – As reported earlier, the Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, on Tuesday morning.

“Visiting [the memorial at] Tsitsernakaberd [Hill] was important to me and the members of the delegation,” Asselborn said at the briefing, after his talk with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian. “Humanity is capable of resisting against atrocities and barbarism. Everything must be done so that it does not recur.”