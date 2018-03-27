YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan consistently continues to refuse from the arrangements that were reached.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Tuesday stated the aforesaid at his joint news conference with the Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn, following their talk in capital city Yerevan.

Responding to Azerbaijan’s statements on the substance of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace talks and the “creativity” of the mediators, the Armenian FM noted that the conversations about the content of these talks and, in essence, about starting new negotiations lead toward the notion that all previous talks were senseless and illogical.

In Nalbandian’s words, the conversations about “creativity” have come about from unsound imagination of the Azerbaijani leadership.

“The attempts to attribute to itself the 2800-year history of the capital city of Armenia, or the other [Armenian] territories, or the bellicose statements,” added Edward Nalbandian. “It would be better that they [the Azerbaijan authorities] explain why they refuse the statements that were reached at the highest level, [and] deny the statements [made] by the leaders of the [OSCE Minsk Group] co-chairing countries [Russia, US, and France],

“Baku needs to abandon linguistic exercises and start carrying out the arrangements.

“Maybe Azerbaijan can’t return to the constructive arena on its own, and [therefore] it must be made to return there.”